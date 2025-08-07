What is William Blair’s Forecast for AXSM Q3 Earnings?

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.02 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $395,512.50. Following the sale, the director owned 50,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,316.89. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $602,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,834,215. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

