William Blair Weighs in on Avantor’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Monday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. Avantor has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Avantor by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 99,145,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,001,000 after buying an additional 30,727,673 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,524 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,158,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Avantor by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. This trade represents a 42.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

