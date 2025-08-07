Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.8%

Wingstop stock opened at $335.95 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $204.00 and a 52 week high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.96 and a 200-day moving average of $287.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total transaction of $2,030,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,864.58. This trade represents a 39.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $4,421,118.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,817,000 after purchasing an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 631,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,564,000 after buying an additional 358,044 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

