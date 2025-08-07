WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,100 shares, agrowthof48.6% from the June 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DGS stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $56.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 41,184.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

