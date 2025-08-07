Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.46 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 6209406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $162.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.53 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $302,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,351,908.78. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $308,258.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,923.50. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Xometry by 160.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 825.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.