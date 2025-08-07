XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN stock opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.35.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,980.82. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

