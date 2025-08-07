XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 106.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 2.0%

SITE opened at $135.88 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.45. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.54.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at $77,139,307.52. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,784 shares of company stock worth $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.