XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 355.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 65.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.