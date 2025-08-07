XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 150.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $40,331.52. Following the sale, the president owned 605,393 shares in the company, valued at $42,389,617.86. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,062 in the last 90 days. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAH opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

