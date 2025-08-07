XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Get Marcus alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 193,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 1,529.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 65,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 78,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. Marcus Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marcus Increases Dividend

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.79 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus Corporation will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Marcus in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Marcus in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marcus

About Marcus

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corporation (The) (NYSE:MCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.