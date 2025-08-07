XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

