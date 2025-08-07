XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 6,301 Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 87.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $276,640.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,266.28. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Coastal Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

CCB opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Corporation has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

