XTX Topco Ltd Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Costamare were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Costamare by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costamare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Costamare by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Costamare by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Costamare in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE CMRE opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Costamare had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Costamare Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.