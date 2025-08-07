XTX Topco Ltd Invests $510,000 in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 12.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $24,144,123.85. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $392.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.60. Winmark Corporation has a 52-week low of $295.79 and a 52-week high of $459.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.67.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 98.49% and a net margin of 49.48%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

