XTX Topco Ltd Invests $517,000 in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.26% of TSS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TSS alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TSS during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,000. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSS Stock Performance

TSS stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. TSS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $719.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 121.89% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded TSS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSS

TSS Profile

(Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.