XTX Topco Ltd Invests $551,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 111.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $299.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STRL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

