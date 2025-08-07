XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,024,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after buying an additional 192,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,524,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,360,000 after buying an additional 501,867 shares in the last quarter. Argosy Lionbridge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $19,028,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 922,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 353,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Veris Residential Announces Dividend

Veris Residential ( NYSE:VRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently -139.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

