XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 39,172 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,314,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,296 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,930,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 954,564 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 913,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

