XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 6,665 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.