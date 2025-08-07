XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,018 BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in BlackLine by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $172.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CAO Michelle D. Stalick sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $43,836.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,457.90. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 61,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,963.50. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

