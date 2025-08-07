XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,468 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

