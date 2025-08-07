XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Astronics worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 58,149 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 881,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,069,000 after purchasing an additional 325,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 881.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 372,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 302,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRO. Wall Street Zen cut Astronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Astronics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ATRO opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.73 and a beta of 1.64. Astronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $205.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

