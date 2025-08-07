XTX Topco Ltd Sells 13,606 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BALL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 11.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

