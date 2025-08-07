XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,231 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th.

In other news, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $117,891.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,741.28. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $41,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.83. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.72 and a 1 year high of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

