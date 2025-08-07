XTX Topco Ltd Takes $518,000 Position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DNOW by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DNOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DNOW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

