XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Silgan from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity at Silgan

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,897.76. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Stock Performance

Silgan stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

