Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Yelp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $35,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,125.60. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $492,674.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,538,543.52. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,151,656. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Yelp Trading Up 1.8%

YELP stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

