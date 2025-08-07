Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for TSE:CNR Q3 Earnings

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.79.

CNR stock opened at C$129.39 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$127.60 and a 12 month high of C$164.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$139.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$141.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 7,600 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.40 per share, with a total value of C$998,624.04. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$130.96 per share, with a total value of C$199,065.28. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,138. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

