Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of SYF FY2025 Earnings

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.57. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SYF. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Cfra Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 70.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.