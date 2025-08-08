10,150 Shares in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATAC US Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RORO opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. ATAC US Rotation ETF has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.00.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

