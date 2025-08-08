10,490 Shares in Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Cass Information Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth $55,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 56.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 275.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $41.28 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASS shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cass Information Systems from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

