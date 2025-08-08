1,272 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 56.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 762.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $194.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $217.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

