20,394 Shares in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond R. Oneglia sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,717,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,478.10. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,891,651 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

NYSE:TPC opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.83. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

