5N Plus Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by Raymond James Financial

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cormark upgraded 5N Plus to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$15.55 on Thursday. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$15.80. The stock has a market cap of C$976.13 million, a PE ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

