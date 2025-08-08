6,625 Shares in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA) Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan (NYSEARCA:QCJA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan in the first quarter valued at $946,000.
Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan Stock Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA QCJA opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $21.92.
About Ft Vst Nsdq Cons Buf Jan
The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Conservative Buffer ETF – January (QCJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QCJA was launched on Jan 17, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.
