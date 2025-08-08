8,023 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,130,000 after buying an additional 1,159,888 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $51,116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 5,690.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 550,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 541,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,267,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,016,000 after purchasing an additional 390,601 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 483,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 389,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

