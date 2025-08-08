8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $2.70 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $2.60 to $1.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

8X8 Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

EGHT stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 103,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $185,848.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,781,823 shares in the company, valued at $24,669,463.17. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,470 shares of company stock valued at $567,950. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 359.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.