ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 596,300 shares, anincreaseof77.3% from the June 30th total of 336,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $21.90 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18.

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $678,121.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.03 million.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

