Accenture Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 153,137 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,551% compared to the average volume of 9,274 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Institutional Trading of Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3%

Accenture stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $239.82 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

