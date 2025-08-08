Adrian Lewis Sells 24,883 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis sold 24,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.96), for a total value of £165,720.78 ($222,862.80).

Adrian Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Adrian Lewis bought 150 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £1,026 ($1,379.77).

Inchcape Trading Down 1.4%

LON:INCH opened at GBX 650 ($8.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. Inchcape plc has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 862 ($11.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 723.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 696.64.

Inchcape ( LON:INCH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inchcape plc will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($15.06) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,161 ($15.61) to GBX 1,101 ($14.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

