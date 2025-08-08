Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries traded as high as $146.08 and last traded at $145.33, with a volume of 140431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.81.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEIS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This represents a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Advanced Energy Industries last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $441.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $421.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

