AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Trimmed by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AECOM by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

