Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFN

Ag Growth International Trading Down 1.0%

Ag Growth International Company Profile

TSE:AFN opened at C$42.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$810.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$30.81 and a 52 week high of C$57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.92.

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.