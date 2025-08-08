Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Barclays

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.41% from the stock’s current price.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilon Health from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Agilon Health from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilon Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilon Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilon Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Agilon Health

Agilon Health Price Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.14. Agilon Health has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $6.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 66.76% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Agilon Health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Agilon Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilon Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agilon Health by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the period.

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.