AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,200 shares, anincreaseof86.8% from the June 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 82.2 days.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of AGLNF opened at $6.48 on Friday. AGL Energy has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

AGL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.