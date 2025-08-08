Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

AKBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $151,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,160.62. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,325.14. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,648 shares of company stock valued at $258,841. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Unified Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 20.6%

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

