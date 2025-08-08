Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.5714.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. TD Cowen began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 37,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,089.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,078,122.35. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,836.20. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,245 in the last ninety days. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 152.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.80 and a quick ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of -0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

