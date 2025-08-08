Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given a $202.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Company Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. Allstate has a 12-month low of $169.20 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 315.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.