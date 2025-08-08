Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) vs. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Critical Comparison

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) and Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mobix Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Mobix Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Mobix Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mobix Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $30.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 24.21%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Mobix Labs.

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Mobix Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -13.93% -0.82% -0.65% Mobix Labs -386.70% -1,454.69% -107.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Mobix Labs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $696.16 million 1.04 -$11.08 million ($0.78) -31.65 Mobix Labs $6.44 million 7.20 -$20.03 million ($1.18) -0.74

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobix Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Mobix Labs on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Mobix Labs

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.

