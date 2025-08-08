Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,937,048. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

